WIU says Fall 2021 enrollment "exceeds expectations" despite 7 year low

In 2014 the total number of Full-Time and Part-Time students was 11,458. In Fall 2021 just 7,455 Full-Time and Part-Time students.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Western Illinois University released their Fall 2021 enrollment numbers saying enrollment numbers "exceeds expectations".

The University is celebrating the highest international student enrollment in 30 years, according to the University. They also stated they are seeing an increase in new graduate student enrollment.

The total enrollment for Fall of 2021 was 7,455. The data available on the University's website shows that Fall of 2021 makes for at least 7 straight years of declined enrollment for Fall semesters.

The total number of international students rolled this fall is 658, a "historical" record for Western University. This year's international enrollment numbers outranks the previous high of 574 set in 1987. The University also says new entering graduate student enrollment has increased by 36.7%, while total graduate enrollment increased by 26.0%.

"I would like to thank everyone who played a role in increasing our new student enrollment this fall. When I took over as your president in January 2021, one of the main initiatives put into place was to further enhance our recruitment and enrollment management strategies. We are well on our way to achieving our goals of increasing the number of students who select WIU for their college education," said WIU President Guiyou Huang. "Under the direction of our new vice president for enrollment management, Amber Schultz, I have no doubt that we will meet our enrollment and retention goals."

Dual enrollment (high school students who are taking classes at WIU during their junior or senior years) has also increased by nearly 47% according to the University.