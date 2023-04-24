Union 'not necessarily opposed' to West Carroll High School closing

A statement from the West Carroll Education Association details the union's hopes for if the high school shuts down.

SAVANNA, Ill. — The potential to close West Carroll High School isn't something the district's union is opposing, as long as the district can make sure students impacted get quality education within the district.

Talks to close the high school began last month, with leaders blaming declining enrollment and health concerns, such as asbestos and lead, for the potential closure. Also last month, parents brought their concerns to News 8, alleging inappropriate actions, including physical and verbal, from staff toward students.

Part of that blame has also been pointed toward Superintendent Julie Katzenberger. She was placed on paid administrative leave following those allegations.

The West Carroll Education Association released the following statement Monday afternoon about the potential school closure. It says in part:

"The West Carroll Education Association (WCEA) is not necessarily opposed to closing West Carroll High School. However, we would like to ensure that if the school is closed the remaining two district schools are sufficiently equipped to handle the increased number of students.

"This includes an adequate amount of classroom space for the influx of students and making sure those classrooms are environments conducive to successful learning. We are requesting the district carefully consider whether the existing schools need to be modified and/or expanded as part of the proposed school closure.

"Now is the time to unite the West Carroll community. Among all of the stakeholders, the teachers and other front-line workers are uniquely suited to offer insight into how to move this process forward. They know their buildings and are an excellent resource to ensure that West Carroll has the right learning environments for students regardless of physical location. We know strong schools mean strong students and strong communities.”

Online minutes for the West Carroll Community School District meetings haven't been updated since March 29, which was a special meeting. During that meeting, the district's board approved continuing Katzenberger's paid administrative leave.