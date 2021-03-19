Watch: Child psychologist discusses impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; also talks about who can benefit from distance learning

Dr. Jackie Jiang discusses the different challenges the families were faced with during a year of the COVID pandemic and why distance learning wasn't all bad.

Dr. Jackie Jiang is a psychologist who specializes in working with children and adolescents.

Dr. Jiang talked with News 8 Thursday, March 18 about the effects she's seen on school-aged children over the course of the last year, which was heavily defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel this pandemic for the last one year kind of makes it harder on the kids who are already in an unfortunate situation," said Dr. Jiang, "whether it's learning deficits or... (having an) unideal family situation, it's really hard on them."

She said the pandemic has heightened anxiety levels across the board, and especially for those who previously struggled with anxiety.

"So instead of worrying about something they normally would be worried about, like my grades, or paying bills those things, they start worrying about focusing now, germs, virus, what if I get this," explained Dr. Jiang. "So I think it's just switched the topics... (from) something they probably would day-in day-out worry about, to super-focus on this pandemic."

Dr. Jiang said online learning isn't all bad, however. For high school-aged students, online learning "may not be a bad thing, it actually may be a very good thing" because it gives them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the trend of online learning for higher education.