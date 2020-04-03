Voters in the Clinton Community School District approve increase in property tax to fund renovation

Voters in the Clinton Community School District have passed a bond referendum to renovate Clinton High School.

The referendum is set to partly fund the $62 million renovation project through increased property taxes.

The district needed 60% of voters to approve the project in their vote on Tuesday, March 3. 74.7% voted yes and 25.3% voted no.

Superintendent Gary DeLacy says people who own a house worth $100,000 will pay about $18.50 more a year in property taxes over the next 20 years.

Due to the age of the building, standing at nearly 100 years old, the district hoped to tear down run-down parts of the school and build anew.

Under the current plan, Principal JR Kuch says roughly 80 percent of the high school would be torn down. New wings would be built in its place.

The gym would be renovated and updated. There are also plans to add more parking.