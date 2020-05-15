Pandemic, pomp and circumstance: Colleges in the Quad City Area virtual commencement plans

After studying for four (or more) years, this spring's flock of graduating college students likely did not expect to live stream their commencement ceremony.

After studying for four long years, this spring's flock of graduating college students likely did not expect to live stream their commencement ceremony.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the lives of everyone across the world and virtual graduation ceremonies are but one side-effect of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News 8 would like to echo Western Illinois University sentiment to their graduates, "...in spite of what's happening in our world, today IS a cause for celebration. You are the future and you will make a difference."\

Congratulations Class of 2020! Cheers and watch here:

Augustana College

Augie will host an online ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 23, the original day graduation was to be held.

A traditional commencement ceremony for will be held on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Black Hawk College

A virtual celebration for the class of 2020 will be available on the college's website on May 15.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Online commencement ceremonies will be held this upcoming weekend including speeches, music and the reading of every graduate’s name. The videos will be streamed on the Eastern Iowa Community College's Facebook page as well as each college's Facebook page.

May 15 – Muscatine Community College, 6 p.m.

May 18 – Clinton Community College, 6 p.m.

May 19 – Scott Community College, 6 p.m.

St. Ambrose University

All graduates are invited to participate in the Winter 2020 commencement ceremonies on December 19, 2020 or in the Spring 2021 ceremonies on May 15, 2021. For more information click here.

There was also a video released honoring the Spring 2020 graduating class.

University of Iowa

This weekend students can watch a live stream of their college's commencement.

Western Illinois University