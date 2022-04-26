x
Education

US News & World Report names top Iowa high schools for 2022

Both high schools in Ankeny made the top 12: Ankeny at No. 6 and Ankeny Centennial at No. 8. Valley High School in West Des Moines came in at No. 11.

IOWA, USA — Central Iowa has eight of the state’s top 12 high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 high school rankings.

Ames High School is the highest-ranked high school in the area at No. 4 based on six factors which include college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rates.

Both high schools in Ankeny also made the top 12: Ankeny at No. 6 and Ankeny Centennial at No. 8. Valley High School in West Des Moines came in at No. 11.

Here are the top 25 schools in Iowa, according to the report:

  1. West Senior High School, Iowa City
  2. Decorah High School, Decorah
  3. Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf
  4. Ames High School, Ames
  5. Gilbert High School, Gilbert
  6. Ankeny High School, Ankeny
  7. Williamsburg Jr-Sr High School, Williamsburg
  8. Ankeny Centennial High School, Ankeny
  9. Adel DeSoto Minburn High School, Adel
  10. Grinnell Community Senior High School, Grinnell
  11. Valley High School, West Des Moines
  12. Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls
  13. Maquoketa Valley Senior High School, Delhi
  14. Iowa City High School, Iowa City
  15. John F. Kennedy High School, Cedar Rapids
  16. Johnston Senior High School, Johnston
  17. Bettendorf High School, Bettendorf
  18. Linn-Mar High School, Marion
  19. Norwalk Senior High School, Norwalk
  20. Liberty High School, North Liberty
  21. Baxter High School, Baxter
  22. Mount Vernon High School, Mount Vernon
  23. Denver Senior High School, Denver
  24. George Washington High School, Cedar Rapids
  25. Waukee Senior High School, Waukee

