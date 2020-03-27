Universities give students a grading option amid pandemic

Students at these schools who might struggle during the coronavirus-based disruption will have some extra leeway.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (The Gazette) — Iowa's three public universities have announced grading options as the COVID-19 pandemic forces students into online education instead of classroom instruction.

University of Iowa and Iowa State University undergraduate students are being allowed to take the letter grades their instructors record or choose a pass/nonpass option.

The Gazette reports that the new option could help students who, for example, don’t do as well as they believe they could have without the coronavirus-related disruptions.