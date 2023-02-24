UnityPoint offering job shadow opportunities for UT High School students

A group of seven United Township students with CNA certifications is getting the chance to meet with workers in many departments and learn what the jobs are like.

MOLINE, Ill. — A group of United Township High School students will soon get the chance to shadow UnityPoint hospital workers as the next step in pursuing their health care careers.

Those seven students, armed with their Certified Nursing Assistant certification, are taking part in a job shadowing opportunity being offered at UnityPoint Health's Moline hospital on Monday, Feb. 27.

They'll get the chance to follow workers from different departments, including labor and delivery, laboratory and radiology and the operating room.

It's a part of UnityPoint's robust Student Opportunities program, which offers many types of educational opportunities in both clinical and non-clinical settings for those pursuing health care careers.

