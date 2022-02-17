The program is designed to help increase reading proficiency in struggling readers.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — United Way Quad Cities is partnering with 14 area school districts to help improve reading proficiency in students aged preschool through third grade. The program is looking for 500 volunteers to provide weekly one on one reading sessions with students for 30 minutes.

School districts involved include those in both Scott and Rock Island counties. According to United Way, only 30% of third grade students in the Quad Cities are reading at a proficient level. It's compared to 61% of third grade students who were reading at a proficient level before the pandemic began.

United Way also finding that students reading on grade level by third grade are five times more likely to graduate from high school.

Volunteers would partner with a student to read together through the end of the school year. So far at least 380 students have been referred to the program by teachers and care providers.

United Way Quad Cities CEO Rene Gellerman says it's a way to reverse some of the side effects of the pandemic.

"An entire generation of children have had their education upended. Pretty much every student has lost ground and the teachers have done their best, parents struggling, parents have done their best," says Gellerman, "But the reality is, without the consistent practice and attention and focus, this is not a surprise for us or anyone else in the country. What is important is that we can do something about it."

Participating schools include those in Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley. Hand in Hand and Spring Forward Learning Center are also involved.

Anyone 18 and older can volunteer once they pass a background check and complete one hour of virtual training.