United Township to begin fully remote learning

All instruction will be online for three weeks, with a planned return date of Monday, December 7, 2020.

United Township High School joins several other local schools in deciding to move all learning online as COVID cases rise.

The school announced that starting Monday, November 16, students will move to complete remote instruction.

All instruction will be online for three weeks, with a planned return date of Monday, December 7, 2020.

The district says the decision was made based on rapidly increasing COVID cases.