United Township has released its fall learning plan

Students will only go to school for half the day.

United Township has released their school learning plan for the fall, and it involves split schedules.

Students will go to class in two groups, a morning group and an afternoon group.

All students will learn online on Wednesdays allowing for sanitizing at the school.

The option for all online learning is available to students if they prefer.

Superintendent Jay Morrow says right now about twenty three percent of students said they will be doing all online learning.

“Really get all the parameters in place as far as how we handle if someone is indeed diagnosed with COVID or has those symptoms. How we handle those parameters as far as communicating with families and yet the online piece if they have to be served offline or off campus.”