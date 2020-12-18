Tools for Teachers: Taylor Ridge Teacher gets help with remote learning

Andy Saey, a Special Education teacher at Taylor Ridge Jr. High is the Tools for Teachers Recipient for December

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — Being a teacher during a pandemic can be a bit challenging at times. That's why we've teamed up with our friends at Cartpetland USA to surprise a local teacher each month with $200 to use for their classrooms. This month we visited Taylor Ridge Junior High teacher who was selected as our lucky winner for December.

Andy Saey, a Special Education Teacher, says the switch to remote learning has been challenging at times. "There's no playbook. So, a lot of us have kind of worked tirelessly to figure out different ways that we can reach these kids and I tell you what, a lot of the teachers in that building walk away feeling defeated every day because we wish we could do more", says Saey.

Saey also coaches basketball and golf in addition to teaching and originally comes from Kewanee, Illinois.

"We have a good time in class. I try to make it as fun of an environment as possible. I'm sure I'll get made fun of a little bit and they'll have questions on how I ended up winning, but, we'll have fun with it", says Saey.

