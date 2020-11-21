Tools for Teachers: Silvis teacher gives the gift of English

An English Language Teacher at George O. Barr Elementary in Silvis receives funds for her classroom.

SILVIS, Ill. — This month we make a stop at George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis, Illinois where one teacher is making a difference when it comes to giving students the gift of the English language.

Katherine Henderson, an English Language teacher, works with bilingual students of all ages. She was nominated and selected for our Tools for Teachers award during the month of November.

"You don't do this for the money or for, to have things happen like this it's just an added bonus", says Henderson, a Quad-City Native.

"Usually if something new comes into the classroom, that, you know, there's been a grant for or somebody was nice enough to donate for us, I say "Oh, someone really liked how hard you were working! So, they brought in more stuff for you to work harder." and they'll be like, "Oh, it's so exciting", says Henderson.

Henderson says she plans to use the gift to purchase more hands-on educational materials so that each student has their own copy to learn from, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.