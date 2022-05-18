Tools for Teachers: Monroe Elementary fifth grade teacher humbled by recognition

Fifth-grade teacher Kristy Thill was awarded a $200 gift card that she plans to give back to her class with some end-of-year celebrations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tools for Teachers is headed back to Monroe Elementary School in Davenport to deliver a $200 reward to one of their teachers. This award is going to a fifth-grade classroom head by Kristy Thill.

Thill's class is wrapping up for the year, and Thill says that she's humbled to be noticed for her love of teaching.

"There's a lot! Usually when kids have questions or advocate for themselves and teaching them things that they'll use for the rest of their lives to help them be successful and great adults!" Thill said.

Thill says she's going to spend the money on end-of-year celebrations for her class.