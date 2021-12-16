Tools for Teachers: Davenport North High School teacher feels honored to be recognized

Special Education teacher Leah Arp receives funds to help her students continue to develop important life skills

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Each month, WQAD News 8 and Carpetland USA partner up to award one lucky teacher $200 to use towards their classroom. This month we make a stop at Davenport North High School to visit Leah Arp. Mrs. Arp is a Special Education teacher and feels honored to receive the money.

"Actually I am very blessed and honored. I was actually very surprised by it, uhm, cause I don't really get a lot of recognition for the students that I work with. So I was very, very humbled," says Arp.

We asked her if she had any ideas of what she would do with the $200 and she is excited to put it towards community outings for her students! These outings help develop important everyday life skills. Some of these outings include grocery trips, going out to eat, or even bowling!

Leah Arp says her favorite thing about teaching is her students and the smiles that they bring. She says they can say something that will completely turn your day around.