Tools for Teachers: Bettendorf middle school teacher wins gift to help supply more students

A Bettendorf Middle School teacher with a heightened workload is getting help with supplying her students.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Many kids have summer vacation on their minds, but there's still time for us to award some outstanding teachers in our community with our Tools for Teachers sweepstakes!

Each month, WQAD News 8 and Carpetland USA partner up to award one lucky teacher $200 to use towards their classroom. This time, we're going to Bettendorf Middle School.

CarpetlandUSA has selected BMS Language Arts teacher Kelly King as a tools for Teachers winner, awarding her with $200 to supply her classroom.

King normally teaches Language Arts, but has had to broaden her repitoire to include all four core curriculums for her group of sixth graders.