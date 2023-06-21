How to make paying student loan payments easier as they resume October 2023

After a three-year-long pause, student loan payments will resume in October 2023.

MOLINE, Ill. — After a three-year-long pause on student loan payments, they're now set to resume in October 2023.

According to Forbes Advisor, federal student loan forbearance has been extended six times. This same report says there's a total of more than $1.3 trillion in debt for direct federal student loans, and that's coming from calculations from the New York Federal Reserve.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Vice President of Enrollment Management for Western Illinois University Amber Evans. Western Illinois is just one school helping students understand their obligation to pay and be prepared.

"I always talked about this with students before they ever even enroll in college, is just return on investment," Evans said. "Be aware of what you did take out, be aware of what those loan payments are going to be. Don't take on additional debt right now until you know that you're going to be able to afford this additional payment."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says it's best to pay in time and in full to protect your credit. They also recommend you stay in touch with your loan servicer, so they have your updated information, to take care of any issues before they snowball. The bureau says not to use credit cards or home equity payments to pay off student loans, as this will cost you more interest and using home equity can cause problems with paying your mortgage.

"Students just need to be, you know, maybe searching through mail or email," Evans said. "Most loan servicers, those loan providers have been in contact with students who owe that to keep the lines of communication open to keep contact information updated."

Experts recommend you do not go back to school just to avoid more loan payments, and you should carefully compare the costs and benefits of further schooling. They recommend checking if your loans fit into your budget and pay schedule for everyday finances.