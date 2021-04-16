Three Iowa High Schools competed in the annual Trebuchet Egg Throw Competition

Students used trebuchets to launch raw eggs at three different targets. The goal is to be as accurate and consistent as possible and hit 75ft., 100ft., and 125ft. targets.

“We’ve had a few where the eggs went backwards and a few things but that's alright. That's part of the learning process. Because one of the key lessons is failure is not necessarily bad. Sometimes you have to try things. Some things will work. Some things won't work and that's part of the process,” said Pat Barnes with the Quad Cities Engineer and Science Council.