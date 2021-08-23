Monday, August 23, is the first day back for students in the Iowa Quad Cities. Masks cannot be required under Iowa law, but are still strongly recommended.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — On Monday morning, thousands of students in the Iowa Quad Cities will walk through the doors to start the 2021-2022 school year.

This school year will look a little more normal for students, though. Under Iowa law, students and staff members cannot be required to wears masks. Several school districts in the immediate Quad Cities region are still strongly recommending masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

School district officials have been making some smaller changes over the summer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those changes include increased and enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing when possible in common spaces and classrooms.

Specifically in the Pleasant Valley school district, only water bottle filling machines will be used. The drinking fountains throughout the building will be turned off, according to the district's superintendent.

We’re rocking and rolling at the Junior High! Post your back to school pics in the comments! #PVPride #pvstrong #SpartanNation Posted by Pleasant Valley Community School District on Monday, August 23, 2021

With a more normal school year ahead, staff in the Pleasant Valley district are excited for the first day of school.

"There's just a buzz," said Superintendent Brian Strusz. "When kids come back to school, when staff come back to school, everyone's excited, and I think that's how it will be. The unknown will be what transpires in terms of is there a spread or what happens with COVID."

Strusz said he knows some students, staff and parents may be anxious about what the first day, and what this year in general, may look like. He is worried about outbreaks in schools, but said the district is doing what it can under Iowa law to keep everyone safe.

The biggest reminder for students and staff beginning the school year: stay home if you are sick to prevent the spread of COVID-19.