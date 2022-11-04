Augustana College mourning loss of long-time president Thomas Tredway

Current Augustana President Steven Bahls said the 86-year-old Tredway died Sunday after a brief illness.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is mourning the loss of long-time president Thomas Tredway who died at the age of 86 on April 10.

According to a statement Monday from current Augustana President Steven Bahls, Tredway died after a brief illness. He was the college's seventh president and served 28 years until his retirement in 2003. Tredway joined the faculty in 1964 and also served as a vice president of academic affairs and dean prior to his presidency.

After his retirement, Augustana's new library was named 'Thomas Tredway Library.' He's credited with growing the campus through new buildings, increasing the number of faculty members, expanding foreign studies programs and enlarging the college's endowment fund.

"His tireless work to build up the faculty and advance the academic program during a period of significant transformation in higher education will forever be recalled with gratitude by those who hold Augustana dear," Bahls said.

Bahls gave credit to Tredway for being there for him, especially during the early years of his presidency to provide context and counsel.

"I know the community that is Augustana — which extends around the world and includes its alumni, students, faculty, staff, trustees and friends — joins me in extending our deepest condolences to Kate and the Tredway family," Bahls said.