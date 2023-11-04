How a Bettendorf therapy dog is teaching students new lessons

Akin has been a service dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Bettendorf for nine years.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Today, April 11, is National Therapy Dog Day, and one furry friend in Bettendorf is getting recognized. Akin has been a service dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary for nine years.

"Akin is really valuable here," Fourth Grade Teacher Jodi Hanson said. He calms students down.

"He was huge when students were starting to come back to school, Hanson added. "A lot of times there would be that for kindergarteners coming into school, and definitely went and got kids out of their cars."

Some of Akins activities include assisting with counseling lessons, reading with kids in the library, and of course, getting belly rubs.

"He helps me concentrate, focus, makes me happy inside and he makes me never give up on my work," said third-grader Silas Labarre. He works with Akin on a regular basis.

"The other day actually, we had a student that was struggling with his behaviors, they were just escalating in the classroom. He came and he got Akin, and when he came back to bring Akin before he was going to lunch, he lifted up his ear and was like, 'I'll see you later, I love you.' And it was like the cutest thing I've ever seen," said Hanson.