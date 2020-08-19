THE CITIES PODCAST: WIU move in day starts

Western Illinois University students are moving in as the school prepares for a COVID-19 impacted semester

MOLINE, Ill — Listen to the THE CITIES podcast with WIU president Dr. Martin Abraham here.

IN THIS WEEK’S EPISODE: Western Illinois University is facing the same issues every school, large and small, faces in the era of COVID-19: how to safely reopen.

We talk with WIU interim president Dr. Martin Abraham about the school's plan for the coming year. Plus, what happens when (not if) the first cases of coronavirus appear on campus?