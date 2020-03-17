Superintendent Kobylski addresses the community on Davenport Schools plan amid the coronavirus

Kobylski held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As COVID-19 cases escalate across the country, schools in Iowa and several other states have closed. Davenport Community School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski said the district plans to return to in-person classes on Monday, April 13 but might have to push back opening schools depending on what course the pandemic takes.

In a press conference Tuesday, Kobylski said all Davenport schools are being deep cleaned while they are closed and administrators will be working from remotely.

"Hopefully we will be over the hump in a month," Kobylski said during the press conference.

The superintendent said the district is working to develop plans on the following issues:

- Curriculum similar to summer school so students can continue learning.

- Internet access for all students for communication purposes. No online classes are being offered.

- Parking lot hot-spots to allow WiFi connection from parked vehicles.

- Daycare for children who need to be taken care of.

- Compensation for hourly workers.

- Pick-up times for students who left items at school.

Similar to during summer break, the district is planning to provide free and reduced lunch to students next week as 64% of students in the district qualify.

Kobylski emphasized all schools are empty and noone is allowed inside at this time. Principals are available to answer questions from parents, students and the public.