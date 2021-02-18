3 prospective Augustana students surprised with vouchers for $350 tuition deposit fee

An anonymous donor worked with the school to cover the tuition deposit fee for three random students for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

For Random Acts of Kindness Day, 3 area students were surprised with a voucher for a fee if they chose to attend Augustana College later this fall.

An unnamed donor worked with the school to select 3 random students who had applied to Augustana for the Fall 2021 semester to receive vouchers for the $350 tuition deposit fee.

The vouchers are an addition to the $2000 Quad City Promise scholarships gives to students of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Scott Counties every year.