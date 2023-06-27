St. Ambrose University releases new logo

The college's new logo is "anchored in rich tradition with focus on future," according to a press release.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University in Davenport just unveiled a new logo. It's the first stage of the university's "new brand and visual identity rollout," according to a press release from the university.

Numerous university stakeholders had a role in developing the new logo that highlights the university's Catholic tradition, while also "embracing a future of possibilities," according to the press release.

Two parts make up the new design: the logomark and the wordmark.

The logomark shows a shield with three crosses and three bees, similar to a stained glass window in one of the university's landmarks - Christ the King Chapel.

The font of the wordmark is a variation of the Trajan font, which is found in Rev. Edward Catich's work. Catich founded the university's art department and is a "world-renowned calligrapher, stone incisor and artist."

The university began the process to reimagine its branding in 2022, which the logo is a result of according to the release. The new logo does not replace the one for the Fighting Bees, the university's athletic division.

"The new logo and wordmark, specifically the inclusion of the bee, hive, cross and Trajan serif print, reflect our unique position as the only university named after St. Ambrose of Milan and recognizes the exemplary artistic contributions of the late Fr. Edward Catich," Amy Novak said, who is president of the university. "This new logo adds a level of sophistication to our branding and better reflects our emerging work on mission, vision, and values."



