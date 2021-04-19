St. Ambrose students give back in annual 'Bee the Difference' Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students at St. Ambrose took part in a longstanding tradition to give back to the community.
"Bee the Difference" Day brought around 200 students together, and was a day of community service. Neighbors registered to have tasks done, like yard work, housework, planting, and other odds and ends.
"It's just like a really good opportunity to get out there and support our neighbors because I know that we sometimes are a little disruptive so I just couldn't wait to give back to all them," said Laura Meloy.
The student government has been putting this event on since 2006. Initially the community service day was set for the fall of 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.