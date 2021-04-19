St. Ambrose students give back in annual 'Bee the Difference' Day

Roughly 200 students at St. Ambrose took part in a longstanding tradition to give back to the community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students at St. Ambrose took part in a longstanding tradition to give back to the community.

"Bee the Difference" Day brought around 200 students together, and was a day of community service. Neighbors registered to have tasks done, like yard work, housework, planting, and other odds and ends.

"It's just like a really good opportunity to get out there and support our neighbors because I know that we sometimes are a little disruptive so I just couldn't wait to give back to all them," said Laura Meloy.