St. Ambrose president to retire August 2021

Sister Joan Lescinski CSJ, PhD, the 13th president of St. Ambrose University announced her retirement Tuesday, effective in August 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 13th president of St. Ambrose University announced her retirement Tuesday, effective in August 2021.

Sister Joan Lescinski CSJ, PhD served as president of St. Ambrose for 14 years and has nearly 50 years of experience in Catholic higher education, a statement from the university said.

The university said a committee made up of St. Ambrose Board of Trustees members and representatives from the University's faculty, staff, students and alumni will start the nationwide search for her position this week.

"Under her leadership St. Ambrose has experienced significant growth in its curriculum and major expansion of its academic residential and athletics facilities," the statement said.

Prior to Ambrose, Sister Joan was president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana from 1998 to 2007. She was previously vice president for academic affairs and dean of Fontbonne University in St. Louis; associate dean of academic affairs at Avilla University in Kansas City; and a professor of English at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York where she earned her master's and bachelor's degrees in English literature in 1974 and 1970, respectively.

"It has been an incredible privilege for me to serve as the 13th president of St. Ambrose University," Sister Joan said in the statement. "In conjunction with the Board, faculty, staff, our alumni and generous donors, we have been able to enhance the buildings and infrastructure that support our students' academic and extracurricular experiences."