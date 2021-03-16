St. Ambrose to return to in-person classes for Fall 2021 semester

The college says it will be making a return to "responsible normalcy" at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's St. Ambrose university is planning on returning to mostly normal operations at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a news release, school officials say that it will making plans for a return to "responsible normalcy" beginning on August 23; the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester.

The university says it will be offering a full roster of in-person classes, as well as circular and extracurricular activities.

“We are basing these plans on the growing availability of vaccines and positive public-health trends,” Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, president of the university, said. “Of course, among the many lessons we have learned through the past year is the need for careful preparations and readiness to adapt as circumstances warrant. These contingencies are part of our 2021-2022 planning process, too.”

Officials cite improving COVID-19 statistics and increasing vaccination rates, as many as 75% of Americans by the end of May in some estimates, as the catalyst for the decision.