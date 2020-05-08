x
Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

In response, the state says that non-approved home learning days will not be credits and that school administrators will go through "licensure discipline."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — At least two school districts in Iowa are refusing to follow the governor’s demand that they return students to classrooms rebuffing the idea that the state can override what local officials believe is the safest way to educate their children as coronavirus spreads in their counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state will require at least half of a school’s instruction to be held in a classroom and the state will decide when K-12 schools can send students home based on community virus spread and student illnesses. 

