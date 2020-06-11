Sherrard high school will go forward with basketball season

The board went back and forth discussing the matter from every angle.

SHERRARD, Ill. — The Sherrard school district voted to allow students to play basketball with the Illinois High School Association.

In a special meeting on November 4, the Sherrard School Board voted 4-3 to allow students to play basketball with the IHSA.



Superintendent Alan Boucher says the vote was split and he believes everyone is on the same page.

“All of us understand that athletics is a very important part of a child’s school experience. It impacts grades, it impacts graduation rates, it impacts mental health. At the same time, we know it’s not the end all-be all."



School Board member and parent Dan Helm voted in favor of having a season, “Last year’s senior class lost a lot… This year’s senior class stands to lose virtually everything at this point.”



Remote learners will be able to play too, according to Activities Director Michael Applegate.