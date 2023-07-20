Backpack giveaway at Quad Cities phone stores offering free school supplies to students in need

Verizon retailer TCC is donating 120,000 backpacks to students in need across the country, including at its Quad Cities locations.

MOLINE, Ill. — As back-to-school season approaches, many students and their families will be unable to afford all the supplies needed for the school year.

The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" aims to provide for these students with an annual donation event at TCC and Wireless Zone Verizon retailers. Now in its 11th year, the giveaway will donate 120,000 backpacks filled with school supplies on Sunday, July 30.

There are three participating locations in the Quad Cities:

TCC Rock Island, 3825 18th Ave, Suite 2, Rock Island

TCC Moline, 5200 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

TCC Davenport, 1800 N Division St, Suite C, Davenport

Each location will have between 150 to 200 backpacks. Distribution will start at 1:00 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. More locations can be found on TCC's website using the "Backpack Giveaway filter.