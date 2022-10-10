Community service for full tuition: Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program's first year

More than 700 high school freshmen from Dixon, Sterling, Rock Falls and surrounding areas are participating in the program.

DIXON, Ill. — Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois is entering the first semester for students enrolled in its Impact Program.

High school freshmen from Lee, Whiteside, Carol, Ogle, Bureau and a small portion of Henry County are able to earn up to three years of tuition and fees fully paid for.

The requirements are:

Progress with the rest of their class (graduate on time or early)

Participate in 100 hours of community service before high school graduation (25 hours per year)

Graduate from a high school or home school program located within the SVCC district

Apply for at least one other local/state/national scholarship

Complete the FAFSA—if ineligible to apply for FAFSA, complete the FAFSA forecaster

Sauk Valley coordinators said the opportunity is meant to prepare students for college and the future.

"Due to the workforce development issue that we have in our area, the program was established to help incoming students - to equip them with the necessary skills to go out in the workforce in their local area," Impact Program Coordinator Brittany Devereueawax said.

Once students begin at Sauk Valley, they only need to maintain good academic standing (at least 2.0 GPA or higher), be enrolled in a certificate, degree or transfer program, and complete 25 hours of community service each year.

Students also have flexibility over volunteer work.

"We have volunteer partners so we can list events for students, so they can have a variety of choices," Brittany said. "If students have other connections within the community, whether that be places of worship or their local schools, they can volunteer there as well."

Students like Gabriella Stone enjoy having a 'safe option' for college plans.

"I have three younger siblings, so it's kind of a full house," Stone said. "It's an inexpensive opportunity to go to college here while they can have other opportunities, and it doesn't cost my parents a bunch of money."

Student Adan Oquendo said he appreciates the new experiences.

"I learned that I like to do community service and that I enjoy helping the community," Adan said. "I also like the people I met, and it gives me the opportunity to meet new people."

Applications for next school year's program will open again in April 1, 2023.