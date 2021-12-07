SAU campus leaders are calling the sessions "Hive Hangouts." Students can pick which sessions they want to attend online. They can interact live with leaders, too.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University is hosting virtual new student summer orientation sessions during the month of July.

New students can pick and choose which sessions they want to register for and virtually attend online for what SAU leaders are calling the "Hive Hangout" series.

The virtual format means new students do not need to physically come to campus for summer orientation.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of July, SAU campus leaders will talk about first-year student topics, like living on campus, financial aid and getting involved on campus.

The virtual sessions started in 2020 when students could not come to campus for summer orientation because of the pandemic. So, to provide students and families more options, campus admissions leaders brought back the virtual sessions in 2021.

"We wanted to be able to accommodate all students and their families," said Molly Kramer, a senior admissions counselor at Saint Ambrose University. "And it's also very nice because sometimes the student can come to events but the parent can't, so turning to this virtual format just allows for everyone to get the information regardless of if they were able to attend events or not."

Campus leaders said this series is just one more way they can make sure every student is ready for when classes begin in the fall.

Heading to SAU this fall? Join us for July #HiveHangouts! These virtual info sessions help get you acquainted with... Posted by St. Ambrose University on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Students do need to pre-register for the sessions in order to participate live and interact with session leaders. You can find the dates, times, topics and registration information at this link.

During those sessions, students and their families can talk with campus leaders and ask their questions, just as if students had been on campus for orientation.

If students are not registered or are unable to attend because of a time conflict, SAU leaders are making recordings of each session available online, too. Students who view a recording, however, will not get their questions answered live.