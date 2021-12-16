Rockridge School District makes face masks optional starting in 2022

Beginning Jan. 6, the school district will make face masks optional for its students and staff.

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — At its Monday, Dec. 13 meeting, the Rockridge Board of Education voted to make face masks optional for the school district's students and staff starting next year.

Under the Rockridge School District's current COVID-19 safety plan, face masks are required to be worn by all staff, students and visitors while indoors.

Under the new COVID-19 safety plan, measures such as daily symptom screenings, social distancing, sanitization routines and limiting visitors are in place. However, wearing face masks will be optional for all mitigation levels.

The mitigation levels were outlined in the Return to School Plan as:

Level 1: Positivity rates of less than 10% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional.

Positivity rates of less than 10% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional. Level 2: Positivity rates of 10-14.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional and three feet of social distancing between students will be required when practical.

Positivity rates of 10-14.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional and three feet of social distancing between students will be required when practical. Level 3: Positivity rates of 15-19.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional. Three feet of social distancing will be enforced in all circumstances.

Positivity rates of 15-19.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional. Three feet of social distancing will be enforced in all circumstances. Level 4: Positivity rates of 20-24.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional. Six feet between students will be enforced when practical and three feet of distance in all circumstances.

Positivity rates of 20-24.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. Masks will be optional. Six feet between students will be enforced when practical and three feet of distance in all circumstances. Level 5: Positivity rates of more than 24.9% for more than 10 consecutive school days. In this event, a Board of Education meeting will be called.

Changes to the plan will go into effect on Thursday, Jan. 6, the day classes resume for students after winter break.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16, the district reported 15 new student COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 13-17, which brings the number of student cases to 88 so far in the 2021-22 school year.