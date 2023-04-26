Parents surprised by school board ending Rock Island-Milan superintendent's contract

Outside two different schools Wednesday, about two dozen parents in total said they had not heard about the board's decision from district leaders.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Wednesday, the day after the Rock Island-Milan School Board voted to end its contract with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence, parents in the district said they still had not heard about the decision from district leaders.

About two dozen parents in total outside two different schools said Wednesday the decision took them by surprise, since they respect the district's top leader.

"Yeah it's super shocking," said Ashley Strong, a Rock Island parent. "He's a really cool guy. I met him in person. I'm just super shocked that, to understand any of this. Hopefully, this all works out. It's sad to see him go."

In a statement to News 8, School Board President Terell Williams said the board does not comment on personnel decisions, which includes decisions to end Dr. Lawrence's contract.

Terell added it is the board's job to employ a superintendent and oversee the district.

"If there comes a time when Boards of Education and the Superintendents part ways, the goal is always to do so amicably," Terell said in a statement to News 8. "This Board believes we have achieved that here. Being a member of the Board of Education is not an easy task, and members are faced with difficult decisions. Despite the challenges, the Board of Education remains committed to our district and, most importantly, our students."

A spokesperson for the Rock Island-Milan School District said Dr. Lawrence was not fired. Instead, the superintendent and the school board agreed to end the contract, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed the board voted to make executive session meeting minutes confidential. Executive sessions are closed to the public, but since the meeting minutes are now confidential, we likely will not know the reason for why Lawrence's contract is ending early.

"Effective June 3, 2023, Dr. Lawrence will be relieved of his duties as Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District 41. Dr. Lawrence has served Rock Island-Milan for nearly four years. This is a mutual agreement between the Superintendent and Board of Education," a statement from the Rock Island-Milan School District reads. "The Board thanks Dr. Lawrence for his service and dedication to the students of District 41 and expresses its best wishes to him and his future endeavors. Dr. Lawrence wishes the best to the District 41 community."