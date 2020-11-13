Rock Island-Milan schools go fully remote through the holidays

The schools say the change will be from November 16 through January 5.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District is the latest local school district to make the jump to full remote learning.

"After careful thought and consideration, the Rock Island-Milan School District has decided to finish out the remainder of the second quarter and begin the first couple weeks of the third quarter in Full Remote Learning."

Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence says the safety of students and staff is a top priority.

The school district will be using Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17 as planning days for staff to be ready to transition to full remote learning on Wednesday, November 18.

Students will not need to go to school in person or remotely on Monday, November 16, or Tuesday, November 17.

According to the school, the plan moving forward is for all schools to return to blended learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

"The remote learning plan will extend through Monday, January 19, 2021, to allow for a safe quarantine period due to expected travel and gatherings during the winter holiday and New Year’s holiday season. All schools will return to blended learning on Tuesday, January 9, 2020, pending it is safe to do so at that time."

The school district will continue to have meal distribution, as usual, each day next week.

Starting on November 23, the meal distribution will change back to the Monday and Thursday 3-day meal kit schedule.