Rock Island-Milan School District looking for survey responses to superintendent search

The district is asking for online community responses between Sept. 11 - 17. An open forum with opportunity for public comment will take place on Sept. 13.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District 41 is asking the district's community members to respond to an online survey as it continues to search for a superintendent.

The district has been rotating through several interim superintendents since the board of education voted to part ways with former superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence in April 2023. Dr. Lawrence was given a $350,000 payout upon termination of his contract on June 3. No public reason has been given for his departure.

Now, the district has selected the educational search firm, SCHOOL EXEC CONNECT, to assist in the hiring process.

The public is asked to give input about the new superintendent through a brief online survey that will be available from Sept. 11-17. According to the district, it takes about five minutes to fill out.

Additionally, the public is invited to an open forum discussing the district's strength, challenges and characteristics the next superintendent should possess. It will take place at 6 p.m. at the RIMSD#41 Administration Center at 2000 7th Ave, Rock Island on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The combined findings from the forum, survey and several focus group conversations will be used by SCHOOL EXEC CONNECT to build a superintendent profile, which will be reported to the board on Sept. 26.

The district thanked the public for its support and assistance in a press release, which said, "As we move forward, our most important consideration is securing the strongest candidate pool and ultimately the best person to lead our great District. To that end, the Board of Education has decided to conduct a confidential search and only the final candidate’s name will be announced publicly."

Currently, Alan Boucher is serving as the district's interim. He is also the principal at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services. His term began in July 2023 and will continue throughout the first semester. He is paid $900 per day for his work with the Rock Island-Milan District.

In late August, the board of education voted to approve Lanty McGuire as the second semester interim, serving from January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.