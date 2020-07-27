Rock Island - Milan School District starting school next week seeking parent input

With time ticking down on the new year, the district is hoping to answer all parent questions before class resumes next Thursday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island School District answered parent questions about the fall semester earlier in an online panel.

The district is one of the first to go back and is looking to answer all parent questions before their start on August 6th.

When it comes to the new school year, parents in the Rock Island district have plenty of questions.

Jarrin Williams teaches freshman english and to him getting parent input is at the top of his list. “If we don’t have their input we might be unintentionally alienating people. This is one of the situations where anything that we can do to reassure parents make sure their voices are being heard is really important because they are part of the process too.”

And the district as well as superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence wants to do exactly that by hosting online video FAQ’s for parents.

“You have people on both sides of the spectrum we want to make sure that we give everyone a chance to give voice and then we try to make the decision that is best for everyone.”

The district is starting remotely for the beginning of the year and planning to switch to in-person learning in early September if COVID-19 numbers stay down.

Lawrence says parents have basic questions about masks, meal plans, and if there’s a chance to switch to more in person learning as the year goes on. “And they’re good ones to make us continue to think about how we meet the needs of our parents and our students.”

Some parents planning to keep their students home based on the current plan For high school parent Jamie Kirk, she plans to keep her student home either way. “I kind of feel like since they already made the choice there isn’t really any point in me participating in the forum.”

While other parents like Greg Hansen say it’s time to get kids back.

“They need to get back in they need to have the interaction with the teachers.”

With opinions from both sides superintendent Lawrence making sure they hear what everyone has to say.

“This gives us a great opportunity to hear more from families as we get further into the year and to try and pivot and make those adjustments as is needed.”