Rock Island high school closing for 2 weeks after increase in COVID infections

The school says all Rock Island high students and staff will be fully remote learning at home during the closure.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island high school says it will temporarily close for two weeks after an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty.

"Superintendent Dr. Lawrence is recommending that Rock Island High School close for a period of two weeks to quarantine students and staff."

The school says the temporary closure is designed to minimize spread and keep our students and staff safe.

The school will close for two weeks from Nov. 4 - Nov. 16. Students will report back for Blended Learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

"During this time, all instruction for all Rock Island High School students and staff will be Full Remote Learning, and the high school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines. All extracurriculars and activities for Rock Island High School students are suspended through November 16th."