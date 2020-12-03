River Ridge student gets head start on Pi Day by reciting 100 numbers of Pi

It all began as an extra credit opportunity.

HANOVER, Ill. — It may be a few days early, but students at River Ridge School are getting a head start on the holiday by celebrating one of their very own - Jala Haberman.

"Mr. Erbert said we can have extra credit if we learned pi and I’m starting with the first 100 digits," said Haberman.

Haberman is a 7th grader in Mr. Ertmer's middle school math class. She said he challenged anyone in the class to memorize 100 numbers of pi in exchange for extra credit.

"Obviously the first thing that came to mind when I offered the extra credit was ‘well what are we going to get and how much extra credit?’," laughed Kevin Ertmer.

A few points extra credit and a classroom party was all it took to motivate a handful of students. Together they created a powerpoint presentation to give to the entire student body. After giving a brief history and explanation, Haberman held the finale by reciting the numbers from her memory.

"I do them in sets of ten," said Haberman. "I'll read them in my head and then write them down and memorize them."

"So what she did is she put [the numbers] in three-three-four which gives you ten," said Ertmer. "So she memorized these in sets of a phone number."

After successfully reciting all 100 numbers, the students then threw a pie in their principal's face while the gym crowd cheered on.

However, Ertmer said the challenge was never about a grade boost. Rather, he said it was an opportunity for him to push students to achieve their goals.