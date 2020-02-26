Quad Cities teenagers open up about mental health struggles, suicide at youth conference

Some of the problems teens talked about include challenges at home, social media and bullying.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — About one thousand middle and high school students got personal at the 35th Annual Quad Cities Youth Conference this week, talking about their daily struggles.

In one workshop about mental health, several high school students opened up about problems they face -- preparing for college, challenges at home, social media interactions, gender and sexual identity, bullying and suicide.

"Suicide is a huge problem with a lot of kids," AlWood High School Freshman Grant Beck says. "A lot of kids push their feelings down so they feel like they fit in."

"The biggest problem right now would be, for me, is getting into college and trying to be the best I can be for my siblings," Davenport Central High School Senior Anissya Cuffie says." "And then the stress of parents alone."

One presenter at the conference, Jonny Boucher, hosted an open discussion with students and encouraged them that "it's okay not to be okay," which is the theme of this year's conference.

"We've neglected the conversation for many generations," Boucher, Hope For the Day Founder and CEO, says. "We're now here to invest in the youth so they can take these tools into their communities and be proactive."

Both Beck and Cuffie say that the conference helped them learn more about mental health and how to cope with stressful situations, but Beck says more discussion is needed at school.

"(This conference is) just one day in the entire school year, and one day can only do so much," Beck says. "Having a whole unit on it would really help kids."

Boucher says that the discussions at the conference didn't all revolve around negative or sad situations.

"There's positive sides to it as well, not just the sad and scary side that just haunts a lot of us who might be struggling," Boucher says.

Students from 35 schools across six counties in both Iowa and Illinois participated in the two-day conference.