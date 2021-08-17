Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Quad Cities Catholic Schools to move start date

A tentative start date has been set for Monday, August 23.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A group of Catholic schools in the Quad Cities have delayed the start of school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a notice from Superintendent Dr. Sharon Weiss, the new start date has been tentatively set for Monday, August 23. This is for Alleman High School, Jordan Catholic School, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, and Seton Catholic School.

The decision was made in cooperation with principals from the Quad Cities Catholic Schools and the Rock Island County Public Health Department, according to Dr. Weiss.

Between the time period of August 9 through August 15, Rock Island County was considered a high-transmission county by the CDC.

Alleman High School did meet for its first day on Monday, August 16, but is expected to resume classes on August 23.

Dr. Weiss said this new tentative start date will be reviewed on Friday. It's possible the start of the school year could be delayed to Monday, August 30.

As for sports, outdoor activities can continue on, but participants who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask, said Dr. Weiss' notice. Anyone involved - coaches, players, trainers, officials, etc. - are encouraged to be screened for COVId-19.