3rd annual Girls in Aviation program showing women potential paths in aviation industry

Providing a window for growing women to see opportunities in aviation.

MOLINE, Ill. — For a third year, the Quad Cities International Airport will host their Girls in Aviation Day.

Families with girls five years old and older can register for this educational event, learning about STEM careers in aviation and what educational paths can help them get there.

Captain Latifa Gaisi, who served in the Army National Guard from 2008 through 2013, will be providing a keynote speech. She learned to fly at US Army flight school in 2011, later being hired by Envoy Air in 2016 and American Airlines, while maintaining her rank in the National Guard piloting a C-26 plane.

Registration is required to attend, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Other organizations that are involved with Girls in Aviation include Iowa State University, FAA Air Traffic Control and John Deere Aviation.