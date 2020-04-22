QC teachers distraught they won't be returning to class this school year

In person teaching won't resume until next school year in Iowa and Illinois

Schools across the nation including in Iowa and Illinois won't be returning to class for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

"This is one for the ages and I certainly hope this never happens again," Cindy Arkebauer, a Third Grade Teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island, Illinois said.

No matter what age, students are missing out on quality class time.

"Every grade is very critical," said Arkebauer. "That face to face, those gentle pats on the back... they are missing those 'Ah, ha' moments."

Students aren't the only ones missing out on experiences. Teachers like Arkebauer and Erica Brown, a preschool teacher in Clinton, Iowa, don't just miss being at school, they miss their kids.

"We didn't really get to say goodbye. I mean we say bye everyday and we said 'Oh we are going to go on spring break we'll see you when you come back' and now I kinda feel like I was a liar," said Brown.

As a preschool teacher, Brown plays a critical role helping transition kids from home life to school life.

"My biggest thing is just regression cause we worked really hard with a lot of kids because they were pretty shy or they were all 'Ugh I can't get this.' We just practiced everyday and just that positive reinforcement," said Brown.

Now thanks to COVID-19, her students are back to learning from home and missing out on learning from and socializing with their peers.

"You do worry about what they have maintained," Arkebauer said. "We always worry in a normal year about that summer slide but now, basically, we have a whole quarter of not having that direct instruction everyday for all of our core subjects."

While transitioning to online learning has closed some opportunities for connection and learning, communication has improved among staff.

"What's been really neat is the collaboration between administrators, the teachers," Arkebauer said. "I don't care what school district you are at this is a time that has brought us all together to refortify doing what's best for kids."

The teacher's biggest challenge was realizing that when they go back to school, it will be a whole new year with an entirely new class.

"To be very honest with you it's been very emotional," Arkebauer said.

"I won't have that closure. I guarantee you that every teacher feels the exact same way and I don't care what grade they are. When I hugged them goodbye at the end of the quarter before our break, never in a million years did I think that I would not see them again in my classroom."

Preventative measures to the pandemic, however, are out of school's hands.