Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor took the unusual step Thursday of preemptively filing a lawsuit to ensure school children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when schools re-open.

The action filed late Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court seeks a judge’s approval of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that schoolchildren wear facemasks to reduce the chance that the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus can spread.