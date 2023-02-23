Prince of Peace Catholic School teaching Black history in a delicious way

Parents brought in soul food to teach students about traditional southern cuisine

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Iowa — In an effort to teach students about Black culture, Prince of Peace Catholic School has considered many different ways of going about it.

One way is bringing home-cooked soul food for students to not only try, but also to use as a way to learn about traditional southern cuisine.

"It's important to expose children to other cultures," said Prince of Peace principal Joseph Brown. "Now more than ever, students need the exposure of other cultures and understanding (of) where people come from. What better way than with some delicious food."

Parents brought in the dishes, including fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and spicy cabbage. One student described the food as "the most delicious food I've ever eaten."

According to the 2020 census, Clinton's Black population is around 1,300 people, making up about 5% of all residents.

Throughout the month, students are learning more about Black historical figures, their achievements and the culture. Students posted their projects on figures they learned about such as Rosa Parks, Jesse Owens and Michael Jordan around the gymnasium. The school brought in popular artist Kevin Cole to teach students about his art and how it relates to African American culture.

"Having Cole is special because he teaches students the importance of understanding culture," Prince of Peace art teacher Joann Winkler said. "Listening to his story and understanding where his ideas for his art come from is incredible to learn."

It's the second year that parents have brought in soul food for students to sample. The school hopes to bring new ways of teaching Black history next year.