Pleasant Valley school district is seeking parent input

With school quick approaching PV is hoping to gain insight from parents on what they are looking for this school year.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Standing in front of Riverdale Heights Elementary, Kelli Hehlke jokes it’s time for kids to go back to school.

She says, “I think every parent is hoping that their kids go back 100 percent.”

She has three kids, all enrolled at Riverdale Heights and after filling out Pleasant Valley`s parent survey hopes to see her kids heading for the classroom this August.

“I would feel comfortable sending them back if the district feels that that is what is safest for them.”

Superintendent Brian Strusz wants this too, but wants parent input like Kelli’s on what they think is best.

That`s why they sent out a parent survey.

“Our survey data that we`re collecting from parents right now is critical to our decision making between now and the end of the month. That will really guide where we`re going, how many students will not be returning to school and which model we are in and how we best handle that.”

That survey asks questions like will your student be returning, do you have a face mask and do you need transportation.

While they hope for all students to return, the district understands some students and parents may not be comfortable with that.

“We`ll have kids in the building, plus kids at home and we will make sure that we are educating students to the best of our ability.”

Strusz says because of the nature of the virus the plan can change every day.

“The handbook that we have put in place, we know that is a fluid document that we will continue to change between now and august 24th.”