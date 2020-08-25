Pleasant Valley School District is hopeful that new routines can help keep them open

Mandatory masks, scheduled hand sanitizer and a hybrid learning system are all pieces of a puzzle that officials say are important for health and structure.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Today was the first day of classes for students in the Pleasant Valley School District. But while there were many new rules in place to help ensure the safety of staff and students, officials also say the routine of going back to school is important for all of those involved.

The district is using a hybrid learning system, where half of the students come into the classroom every other day, and are online the next. And while parents did have the option to enroll their children fully online, the district says about 85% of students elected to use the rotating education format.

Once in the buildings, there are several other noticeable measures put in place to help keep everyone healthy; desks are spaced apart, masks are mandatory, and there are posted signs in the hallways to remind people to social distance.

At Hopewell Elementary School, students with tiny masks can be seen lining up for scheduled hand washing; assigned seating is given in the cafeteria; plastic barriers are up in the offices and library, as well as over top of water fountains; and separate grades are given different entrance points to avoid congestion around just a few doors.

To Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent Brian Strusz, all of the new rules may seem overwhelming, but they're absolutely necessary. And getting teachers and students back into a routine has been a driving force behind the push for in-person learning.

"There is no doubt it's different, but we have to look for every routine we can put back in place in the classrooms. When you walk around and look in classrooms, you see kids excited to learn. That's what we do in education. So being back here in person just creates that routine we're all so familiar with," said Strusz.

Of course, the road to the first day of classes has been a long one. According to Strusz, the district began assembling teams and making plans all the way back in June, to ensure a safe opening.

They also continue to work closely with Scott County health officials to make sure that when problems arise, they can adapt as quickly as possible.

"We've come together with a great plan that we hope number one we offer great education for our kids in the building, we're keeping staff and students safe, and that we can stay open now that we are open," said Strusz.

But all those discussions and preparations paid off for the excitement of returning to school this morning. From kindergartners at their first day ever, to sixth graders returning as the oldest kids in the building, there was the typical back-to-school buzz in the air of Hopewell this morning.