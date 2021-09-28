Pleasant Valley High School awarded as a National Blue Ribbon School

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Tuesday, September 21st, Pleasant Valley School District leaders found out their high school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Only 325 schools received the honor this year, and PVHS was one of only five in the state of Iowa. How'd they get it? Principal Darren Erickson joins us live during GMQC at 11 Tuesday, September 28th to talk about the honor. The interview airs during the second half hour of the show.
The Pleasant Valley school board stalled on making a decision on mask mandates on the school bus during a board meeting on Monday night, September 27th.
It's a debate school districts across Iowa have been battling since Federal Judge Robert Pratt issued a restraining order against Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds' mask mandate ban. To read more about that decision, click here.