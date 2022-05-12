White House names 2022 Presidential Scholars. Pleasant Valley high schooler makes the list

In recognition of her academic success, Kavya Kalathur is one of three Iowa students to be named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pleasant Valley Community High School student Kavya Kalathur is one of three Iowa seniors named to the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

The White House Commission for Presidential Scholars selects students based on academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts as well as accomplishments in career and technical education, according to the department.

Each class of scholars is comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, D.C., Puerto Rico and from U.S. families living abroad, according to the department. The list also includes 15 scholars chosen at large, 20 scholars of the arts and 20 scholars of career and technical education.

Kalathur of Bettendorf was recognized for her academic success. She joined the following Iowa students in the 2022 presidential class:

Maxwell Aulwes of Chariton, a student at Chariton High School recognized for outstanding ability and accomplishments in career and technical education.

Jonathan Chen of Iowa City, a student at West High School recognized for academic success.

“Congratulations to Maxwell, Jonathan and Kavya on achieving this extraordinary recognition, which is one of the nation's highest honors for high school students,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a news release. “I look forward to their continued success in college, postsecondary career training and the workforce.”

Kalathur in 2018 became the second girl ever to win the Iowa National Geographic Spelling Bee, and she went on to place in the top 20 at the national competition, according to a Facebook post from the Pleasant Valley Community School District.